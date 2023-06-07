Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.30. 7,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 173,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Thryv Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $861.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 82,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 173.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Thryv by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

