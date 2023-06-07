Barclays PLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,483 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.