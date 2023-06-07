PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

