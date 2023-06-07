Barclays PLC Has $33.35 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $33,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.59 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $283.97.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

