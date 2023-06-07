Barclays PLC Acquires 32,928 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of ROK opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.30 and a 200 day moving average of $277.38. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.