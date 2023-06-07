Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 3rd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 22,637 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,848.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,048.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,029,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

