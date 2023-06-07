John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
HPI opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.