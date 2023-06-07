John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

HPI opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

