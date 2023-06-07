11,395 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avnet by 101.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

