PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

PML opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

