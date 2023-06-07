Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

EVN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

