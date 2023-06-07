Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

