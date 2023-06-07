Barclays PLC Has $32 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $32,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $497.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

