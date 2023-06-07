Barclays PLC Buys 51,101 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $38,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $6,928,032. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

RMD stock opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average of $219.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

