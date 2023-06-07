Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,893 shares of company stock worth $6,503,337 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

