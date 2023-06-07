Barclays PLC Purchases 104,823 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

