PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PAXS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
