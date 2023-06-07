PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAXS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAXS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

