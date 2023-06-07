Saputo (SAPIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, June 8th.
Saputo Stock Up 2.1 %
SAPIF stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.
