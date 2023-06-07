Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 766,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

