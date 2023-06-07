EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) COO Evan Berlin Sells 1,298 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) COO Evan Berlin sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $15,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Berlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Evan Berlin sold 299 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $3,112.59.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

