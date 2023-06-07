PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 3rd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

PCQ stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

