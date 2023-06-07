Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,365 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,365 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $18,992.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,507,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,556 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $5,975.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $61,022.08.

On Thursday, May 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,815 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $8,979.85.

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Priority Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

