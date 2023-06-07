Virco Mfg. (VIRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, June 8th.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 7.16%.
Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.07.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
