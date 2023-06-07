Virco Mfg. (VIRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, June 8th.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

