EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey Sells 1,170 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,170 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $13,782.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,269.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

