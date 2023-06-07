Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Buys 5,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,405. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Priority Technology Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
