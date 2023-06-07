Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Buys 5,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,405. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priority Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Articles

