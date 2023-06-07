Barclays PLC Has $39.88 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $39,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

