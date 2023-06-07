FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

FDS opened at $397.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

