Barclays PLC Buys 76,763 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 831,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.