Barclays PLC Buys 22,703 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $41,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

