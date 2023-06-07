Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EVF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

