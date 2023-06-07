SEI Investments (SEIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

