Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

