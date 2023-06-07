John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HTD opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

