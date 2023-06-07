EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 1,097 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,097 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $12,922.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $3,164.64.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

EVCM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

