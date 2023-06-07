PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:PGP opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
