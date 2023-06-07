Barclays PLC Sells 91,641 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Packaging Co. of America worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.