Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $41,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 27,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 81,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

