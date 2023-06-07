VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $32,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,823,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,870. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

