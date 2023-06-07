John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.6 %
HPS stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
