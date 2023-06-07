John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.6 %

HPS stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

