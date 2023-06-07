Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

