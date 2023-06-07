Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,909.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5,979.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 936,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 921,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 120.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,249,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 683,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

