Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 527 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

