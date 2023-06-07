Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Cut by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,983,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.96%.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.