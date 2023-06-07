Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE CLB opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

