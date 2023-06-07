Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Stock Up 6.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

