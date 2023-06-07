Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $58,000 Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sasol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sasol by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sasol by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SSL opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

