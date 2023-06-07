Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.