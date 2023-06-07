Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 611,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 217,013 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.