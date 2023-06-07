Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $49,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

