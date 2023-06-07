ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,059,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASX. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

