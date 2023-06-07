Bank of America Corp DE Sells 123,111 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 123,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $55,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SIMO opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

